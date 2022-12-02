The Callisto Protocol PC Performance: How to Fix Stuttering and Increase FPS

Day one players of The Callisto Protocol have noticed some severe performance issues on PC. Upon its release, those looking for the optimum visuals and graphics were disappointed to see instances of lag, stuttering, and frame drops. It’s worth noting that many users online are reporting issues with NVIDIA 30 series RTX cards and above, with ray tracing suffering also. Things now seem to have gone from bad to worse for developer Striking Distance Studios after a full playthrough had already leaked on Twitch.

Why is The Callisto Protocol stuttering?

The Callisto Protocol (TCP) suffers from stutters and poor performance due to shader compilation stutters. Unlike other games, TCP doesn’t pre-cache its shaders, which means it needs to compile them all in real-time. The result is that PC players will get plenty of stutter and graphical errors in the game’s opening areas.

How to Fix Stutter and Improve FPS

For those who are set on playing before any patches are released, the general consensus from The Callisto protocol PC community so far is to change the following settings from the main menu:

Set FPS cap at 60

Set FSR2 Quality Mode to Performance (Advanced > Upscaling > AMD FSR 2)

Set Motion Blur off

Set Depth of Field off

Disable V Sync

Try Medium or High preset

These changes, while disappointing to be forced to make, should help The Callisto Protocol run at a stable frame rate.

Performance issues are continually cropping up across many other big titles, including Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s memory leaks and Warhammer 40K: Darktide’s server errors.