Is There a Titans Season 4 Part 2 Release Date on HBO Max?

The DC Comics show Titans season 4 just hit its mid-season finale on a cliffhanger, but when is the Titans show back on HBO Max? Has the Titans season 4 part release date been announced, and if so, what can fans expect to see when the show returns?

Titans season 4 episode 7 will likely release on HBO Max on January 12, 2023, although no date has officially been announced by Warner Bros.

The show was split in half in order to accommodate fellow DC Comics HBO Max show Doom Patrol. That show launches its own season 4 on December 8, in place of Titans, with two episodes. It will continue until episode 6 releases on January 5, then Doom Patrol also takes a break. This is likely to allow for Titans season 4 to return the week after, on January 12. Doom Patrol season 4 will then continue after Titans has concluded.

What will happen in Titans season 4 part 2?

IMAGE: HBO Max

Titans season 4 episode 7 is titled ‘Dude, Where’s My Gar.’ This is likely a reference to the way Garfield/Beast Boy (Ryan Potter) disappeared in the middle of the final fight. Presumably, the next episode will involve finding him again.

Besides this, the situation is very dire for them right now. While Raven (Teagan Croft) has her powers back, Jinx (Lisa Ambalavanar) may have been killed by Mother Mayhem (Franka Potente), or at least, gravely injured. Furthermore, Sebastian (Joseph Morgan), who the Titans was trying to rescue, gave in to Mother Mayhem and immersed himself in the pool of blood. He will now emerge as Brother Blood, the main villain of the season when the show returns.

