Titans Season 4: Is Lisa Ambalavanar’s Jinx From the Comics?

The Titans season 4 Jinx character was finally introduced in episode 3 after she was teased in the trailer. Titans Jinx is played by Lisa Ambalavanar and is a magic user with a dab hand for deception, but how accurate is she to the comics? Is the Jinx seen in Titans episode 3 a comics character or even a Teen Titans cartoon villain?

Is Titans season 4 Jinx from the comics?

Jinx (Lisa Ambalavanar) is a character who was introduced in Teen Titans comics, so it is appropriate that her live-action introduction is in the Titans TV show. She first appeared in Tales of the Teen Titans in 1985 and was created by Marv Wolfman and Chuck Patton.

How comics accurate is Titans Jinx?

IMAGE: Warner Bros/HBO Max.

There are differences but Jinx in Titans is possibly more accurate than any previous on-screen versions. Jinx previously appeared in both the Teen Titans and Teen Titans Go! cartoon series but was a bit more of a straight hex/magic user with ‘bad luck’ powers.

During her introduction, Jinx slips off her shoe and touches the ground, which immediately allows her to summon a sandstorm. In the comics, Jinx’s powers are based on the elements and she is often barefoot, as she needs to touch the ground to use her magic at full power. She also has power over energy, which may explain how she bends those lasers.

There are differences, however. Her hair color and two buns seem like references to the Teen Titans cartoon Jinx, rather than the comics. She is also far more sarcastic, talkative, and manipulative than she is in the comics. Her connection with Dick Grayson and John Constantine is also new. Also, in the comics she primarily wears a loincloth bikini, so that’s another difference.

Overall though, Jinx in Titans season 4 is a good mesh of the comics and cartoon versions. In the comics, she even fought Superman, who is yet to be seen in Titans.