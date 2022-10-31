Does Jay Lycurgo Become Robin in Titans Season 4?

In Titans Jay Lycurgo plays Tim Drake, who in DC comics becomes the third Robin to Batman. With the new season set to launch on November 3 on HBO Max, now that Tim has chosen to leave Gotham City and train with Dick Grayson, will Jay Lycurgo be Robin in Titans season 4?

Will Titans Jay Lucurgo as Tim Drake become Robin?

It’s not been confirmed for certain but it seems very likely Jay Lucurgo will indeed become the third Robin to Batman sometime during Titans season 4.

In Batman comics, Tim Drake follows Dick Grayson and Jason Todd and becomes the next Robin. Following Jason Todd’s death at the hands of the Joker, Tim Drake discovers that Batman is Bruce Wayne and sets out to prove that he’s good enough to be Robin.

IMAGE: HBO Max

In Titans season 3, Jason Todd (Curran Walters) died but was resurrected as the Red Hood, which happens much later in the comics. Tim Drake (Jay Lucurgo) helps to defend Gotham from an attack by the Scarecrow (Vincent Kartheiser) and is seen leaving the city in the season finale to train with Dick Grayson (Brenton Thwaites) and the rest of the Titans.

With Bruce Wayne/Batman (Iain Glen) back in Gotham but Tim Drake and the Titans on their way to Metropolis in season 4, it is not certain exactly when Jay Lucurgo’s Tim will take up the Robin mantle. Presumably, he will have to return to Gotham to train with Batman at some point. Nevertheless, all the images from Titans season 4 show Tim Drake with his classic Robin staff, so it seems very likely that he will suit up as The Boy Wonder at some point this season.

Alternatively, the recently released Gotham Knights is another way to see Tim Drake’s Robin in action.