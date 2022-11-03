Is Superman in Titans Season 4?

Titans season 4 has finally debuted on HBO Max and it sees the young heroes head to Metropolis for the first time. Since the setting was announced, fans wondered if they would see a Titans Superman cameo. Now that the first episodes are out, fans know if Superman is in Titans season 4 — and if not, where is the Man of Steel?

Where is Titans Season 4 Superman?

Superman is currently off-planet saving another galaxy in Titans season 4. The first episode of the new Titans season begins with Dick Grayson (Brenton Thwaites) receiving a phone call from Bruce Wayne/Batman. Off-screen, Bruce says that Superman wants to meet Superboy/Conner Kent (Joshua Orpin) at S.T.A.R. Labs in Metropolis. The team head there, only for a researcher to admit that Superman won’t be meeting Superboy that day.

IMAGE: HBO Max

Superboy is told that Superman/Kal-El had an “urgent matter” to deal with that required his attention, so he can’t meet Conner. Later, the researcher reveals exactly what this matter is: Superman is heading to another galaxy to try and counteract the effects of a star’s collapse in order to save a civilization there. However, Superman did leave a note for Conner, apologizing for not being there and saying that he would like to get to know Superboy when he got back.

It is disappointing for both viewers and Conner Kent that Superman isn’t in Titans season 4. It’s possible he’ll show up later in the season, but if he’s in an entirely different galaxy it seems unlikely. It’s the same excuse that the Supergirl TV series (and 1984 movie) occasionally used. Nevertheless, there is, at least, a statue of Superman outside of S.T.A.R. Labs, so it’s confirmed that the Man of Steel does have his classic red trunks in the Titans universe.

For more on Superman, Henry Cavill’s movie version recently appeared in the Black Adam post-credits scene and a new Superman movie with Cavill is already confirmed.