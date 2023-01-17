Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, and More

The final chapter of Attack on Titan is right around the corner, with Season 4, Part 3, now delivering an official release date. Here’s what we know about when you will be able to stream and watch the upcoming new season of the critically-acclaimed anime, along with who is in the cast, what to expect from the plot, and more.

Attack on Titan Season 4, Part 3 will be released Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Japan. This will be the first of two cours, with the second to follow later in 2023. Whether or not we will also see an international release on the same date, with streaming expected to be available on Crunchyroll, remains to be seen. It’s also worth noting that anime series have a habit of changing their premiere dates right before they debut, when release dates are given so far in advance.

Is there a trailer for the new season of Attack on Titan?

Yes, an official trailer was released to help whet the appetite of fans, alongside the new season’s release date. Here is the first full glimpse at the “Final Arc.”

Who is in the cast of Attack on Titan Season 4, Part 3?

A trio of familiar faces return, as Yuki Kaji reprises their role as Eren Yeager, alongside Yui Ishikawa as Mikasa Ackerman, and Marina Inoue as Armin Arlert. The supporting cast includes Hiroshi Kamiya as Levi Ackerman, Kishou Taniyama as Jean Kirstein, and Yoshimasa Hosoya returning as Reiner Braun.

What is the Attack on Titan Season 4, Part 3 plot?

The Attack on Titan new season sees the anime series at a completely different place to where we started. With Eren now taking up the role of villain, discovering his own titan abilities, he is seeking ultimate power and vowed to destroy any human that stands in his way. After a lifetime of fighting against the Titans following tragedy in his earlier life, this was a truly shocking development.

A cataclysmic event called the Rumbling has been set in motion by Eren, forcing the people of Paradis and Marley to work together, rather than continuing to fight because of their differences, if they are hoping to survive.