Warzone 2 Rebirth Island Release Date: When Is the Map Being Added?

The Warzone 2 Rebirth Island release date has been a hot topic of speculation, as an image of the Resurgence map has leaked online. On its face, the mock-up image of the Rebirth Island map doesn’t look all that impressive, and one could assume it’s a fake. However, Call of Duty social media accounts (like this one on Twitter) have reportedly received DMCA takedowns for posting it. So the image is likely more legitimate than it looks.

The earliest the Warzone 2 Rebirth Island map release date could be is 2023. The Warzone 2 Season One battle pass will end in February 2023, and a recent leak from user @RalphsValve on Twitter (who has a fairly solid track record) says that a reimagined version of the Castle map is slated for Season Two. Given that Warzone 2 seasons take around three to four months, we think that the Rebirth Island map could be a part of Season Three at the soonest.

That said, Activision could surprise us and add the map during a midseason update for Season Two, though we think it’s more likely to arrive in Season Three or Four. Of course, the Rebirth Island map could be a dud after all, but the DMCAs suggest that it’s not.