Rings of Power Season 2 Cast: Will Joseph Mawle Return as Adar?

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 cast is coming together, but one question mark is over the return of Joseph Mawle as Adar. Will there be a Rings of Power season 2 Joseph Mawle confirmation or is he not returning as Adar? If not, who is replacing him as the Lord of the Rings season 2 Adar actor on Prime Video?

Is Joseph Mawle back as Adar in Rings of Power Season 2?

Sadly, Joseph Mawle has chosen not to return as Adar for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2. Amazon confirms that Adar will be played by Sam Hazeldine in the next season.

The character of Adar was first introduced in season 1 episode 3, which was appropriately titled ‘Adar.’ While there was initially a mislead campaign by Amazon to let viewers think that he might be Sauron, Adar is more of a father figure to the orcs. It is eventually revealed that Adar was one of the first orcs created by the original Dark Lord Morgoth.

Best to cast and crew for S2, I’ll be cheering you on from the sidelines X — Joseph Mawle (@realjosephmawle) December 1, 2022

The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Joseph Mawle opted not to return as Adar in Rings of Power season 2. Mawle confirmed this on Twitter (above). Joseph Mawle previously played Benjen Stark in Game of Thrones, so is no stranger to fantasy TV shows. Sam Hazeldine (Peaky Blinders) will take over as Adar in season 2.

At the end of season 1, the Southlands was transformed into Mordor. Adar is leading the orcs to secure their new homeland. However, this will be complicated by the return of Sauron, who was seen walking towards Mount Doom at the close of the season. It’s just a shame Joseph Mawle won’t be the one to encounter him.

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 is expected to return in 2024.