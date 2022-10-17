Rings of Power: Morgoth vs Sauron, Who Is the True Dark Lord?

The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power Morgoth reveal took place at the start of season 1, but following the epic reveal of the new Dark Lord Sauron in the finale fans may wonder who is the more powerful of the two. In the Lord of the Rings Morgoth vs Sauron debate, there can be only one Dark Lord. Who is it?

Morgoth vs Sauron: In Rings of Power who is more powerful?

It is almost no contest — between him and Sauron, Morgoth is easily the more powerful Dark Lord. Morgoth/Melkor is the greatest of the Ainur, the god-like offspring of the creator Ilúvatar. Sauron is a lesser Ainur, called a Maia, much like Gandalf or Saruman. Sauron was Morgoth’s lieutenant and only took over once Morgoth was cast out.

Morgoth waged a war against creation that started in the Tolkien version of Heaven before spilling into the world that would become Middle-Earth. Morgoth had armies of Balrogs and dragons at his side, as well as humans and Elves he captured and turned into the Orcs — as referenced in Rings of Power with Adar. After centuries of fighting, Morgoth wasn’t even killed — he was cast into the void between worlds.

Image: Amazon Studios

Sauron, by comparison, wasn’t even Morgoth’s only lieutenant — Gothmog, the lord of the Balrogs, was his main front-line commander until he was killed in battle. When Sauron crafted the One Ring and ruled all the Rings of Power he became a lot more powerful than he was under Morgoth but was still utterly defeated more than once. The battles against Sauron’s forces in the Second and Third Ages of Middle-Earth were devastating, but still up to the same level as the wars against Morgoth and his titanic armies in the First Age.

Nevertheless, Morgoth will not return in The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power, but Sauron is now on the board for season 2 — alongside the Wizards too — and Middle-Earth will never be the same.