Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2: Release Date Rumors, Cast, Plot Leaks

After the epic conclusion to the first season, all fans will want to know the Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 release date. The Lord of the Rings TV show’s second season is already greenlit by Amazon Prime Video. Here is everything on the Rings of Power season 2 cast, potential plot, and first episode release date.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 episode 1 will likely release in 2024, exclusively on Prime Video. The show is not likely to return in 2023.

It is not the only high-profile fantasy show in 2022 to force viewers to wait for two years until the next season, either. Both House of the Dragon and Star Wars: Andor also won’t get a season 2 until 2024, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

All confirmed Rings of Power season 2 cast members

IMAGE: Amazon Prime Video

The cast members confirmed for the Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 include:

Morfydd Clark as Galadriel

Robert Aramayo as Elrond

Owain Arthur as Durin IV

Sophia Nomvete as Disa

Markella Kavenagh as Elanor ‘Nori’ Brandyfoot

Daniel Weyman as The Stranger

Charlie Vickers as Halbrand/Sauron

Lloyd Owen as Elendil

Cynthia Addai-Robinson as Queen Regent Míriel

Charles Edwards as Celebrimbor

Benjamin Walker as Gil-galad, the High King of the Elves

Trystan Gravelle as Pharazôn

Ismael Cruz Córdova as Arondir

Nazanin Boniadi as Bronwyn

Maxim Baldry as Isildur

Tyroe Muhafidin as Theo

Ema Horvath as Eärien

Sam Hazeldine as Adar

Gabriel Akuwudike

Yasen ‘Zates’ Atour

Ben Daniels

Amelia Kenworthy

Nia Towle

Nicholas Woodeson

Most of these are recurring names from season 1, with the exception of Sam Hazeldine, who replaces Joseph Mawle as orc leader Adar. Gabriel Akuwudike is amongst a few names who have joined the cast in undisclosed roles. It is unknown whether Nori’s friends and family, such as Megan Richards as Poppy Proudfellow, will appear in season 2, as Nori seemed to leave with The Stranger in the season finale.

What will happen in the Lord of the Rings TV show in season 2?

With the blinding of Queen Regent Míriel, Pharazôn will likely take over Numenor. While they will continue to fight against Sauron and the orcs, it is a fight that will ultimately lead to their downfall. Nori and The Stranger (who is presumably Gandalf) are heading to Rhun to get answers, so they may meet the other wizards there.

The forging of the Rings of Power will likely continue in season 2, following the arrival of the three elven Rings in the season finale. The dwarves will get seven and nine will go to the Kings of Men, although with Sauron heading to Mount Doom, it is likely he will also craft his powerful One Ring.