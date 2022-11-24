Andor Season 2: Release Date Rumors, Cast, Plot, Rogue One Links

With the conclusion of the Star Wars Disney Plus show’s first season, fans should prepare for Andor season 2. The whole series is now streaming on Disney Plus and a second season is teased in the season finale. Here’s everything known right now about the release date, plot plans, time jumps, and connection to Rogue One.

Lucasfilm is aiming for the second season of Andor to hit Disney Plus in late 2024. Season 2 has started production and filming will likely go on until around August 2023. According to showrunner Tony Gilroy post-production of Andor season 1 “was about a year.” Fans should not expect the next chapter to arrive until the end of 2024, at the earliest.

Andor season 2 cast

Maarva (Fiona Shaw) in a scene from Lucasfilm’s ANDOR, exclusively on Disney+. ©2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All Rights Reserved.

The confirmed and rumored cast members for Andor’s second season include:

Diego Luna as Cassian Andor

Stellan Skarsgård as Luthen Rael

Genevieve O’Reilly as Mon Mothma

Denise Gough as Dedra Meero

Kyle Soller as Syril Karn

Adria Arjona as Bix Caleen

Varada Sethu as Cinta Kaz

Faye Marsay as Vel Sartha

Alan Tudyk as K-2SO

A number of these are assumptions. Alan Tudyk’s K-2SO droid is not confirmed, but the fan-favorite character from Rogue One was a major part of Rogue One so it would be surprising if season 2 of Andor doesn’t introduce him. The biggest question mark is over Andy Serkis as Kino Loy, who fans didn’t see escape the prison.

Andor season 2 Rogue One links and plot

According to showrunner Tony Gilroy, Andor’s second season will directly lead to Rogue One. At the end of season 1, Andor is four years from the start of the movie. Season 2 will cover those four years. The show will start a year after season 1, and every three episodes Andor will “jump ahead a year.” Gilroy says, “that last year will be the year that takes us into “Rogue [One].” The main focus is the founding of the Rebellion and Cassian Andor “becoming a revolutionary,” as he was in Rogue One.

Andor season 1 is now streaming on Disney Plus.