chainsaw man episode 10 release date and time on crunchyroll

As the first season of Chainsaw Man continues, fans are wondering exactly when they will be able to watch the next episode of the popular anime series. With Denji and the Public Safety Devil Hunters fighting against some of the most powerful and evil entities around, danger lurks around every corner. Here is when Chainsaw Man Episode 10 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll.

©Tatsuki Fujimoto, SHUEISHA, MAPPA

Chainsaw Man Episode 10 will be released on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. The local time at which you will be able to watch the episode depends entirely on where you are in the world. With that in mind, here is the release time in various time zones across the globe:

9:00 a.m. Pacific Time

10:00 a.m. Mountain Time

11:00 a.m. Central Time

12:00 p.m. Eastern Time

5:00 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time

9:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time

With Chainsaw Man’s first season set to total 12 episodes, we are just a few weeks away from the end. No official confirmation on the series being renewed for a second outing has yet been given, but judging by the popularity of the show, and the ongoing manga on which it is based, it would be a bigger surprise to see the anime canceled, rather than it getting a Season 2.

With Denji still distracted by Makima, and having rejected Himeno, he has admitted that he has fallen in love. Of course, Makima seems to always have something more serious at play that won’t allow her to give time to a fleeting relationship. It feels unlikely that romance will be on the cards for the two, but we’re going to be staying closely glued to our screens to find out exactly what happens next.