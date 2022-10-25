Is the Chainsaw Man Manga Over or Ongoing?

Now that the Chainsaw Man anime series has made its debut on streaming platform Crunchyroll, those new to the story are wondering whether or not the manga on which the show is based has reached its end. There’s already been controversy surrounding the show, and rumors of it being canceled in America, so, is the Chainsaw Man manga over or still ongoing? The answer is a little more complicated than you might expect.

Has the Chainsaw Man manga finished? Is it over or still going?

Image: Tatsuki Fujimoto/SHUEISHA, MAPPA

The Chainsaw Man manga is still ongoing, but it is different to what you might expect. Part 1 came to readers in 2018, running straight through across 97 issues before reaching its conclusion in December 2020. Part 2 then started earlier this year (July 2022), and fans are now anxiously awaiting the Chainsaw Man chapter 108 release date. If it follows a similar release schedule to Part 1, we could be reading Part 2 well into 2024/2025.

What is interesting, however, is that the end of Part 1 concluded Denji’s story. Chainsaw Man Part 2 actually introduced a new protagonist, in a different setting. Fortunately, it’s not a decision made as a cash grab. In fact, writer Tatsuki Fujimoto revealed (via BFMTV) in March 2022 that he had planned this story in advance, as well as Denji’s.

Those new to the Chainsaw Man manga can not only enjoy the 97 chapters available in Part 1, as well as the 10 currently available chapters of Part 2, but a light novel spin-off called Chainsaw Man: Buddy Stories, that launched between Part 1 and Part 2. The book follows four original stories, with a focus on Denji and Power, and while it is only available in Japanese right now, it will be released in English in summer 2023, with Amazon pre-orders showing a release date of July 25, 2023.