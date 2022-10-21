Is Chainsaw Man Canceled in America on Crunchyroll?

Various Chainsaw Man cancellation rumors have pervaded across social media since episode 1 in English arrived on Crunchyroll. So is Chainsaw Man canceled in America on the Crunchyroll streaming service, or is the recently confirmed English dub proof that it’s alive and well?

Did Chainsaw Man get canceled in America?

Despite various rumors, the English version of the Chainsaw Man anime has not been canceled in America by Crunchyroll. By all accounts, it has actually been very successful for the streaming service, and the full English dub is on the way.

The rumors of the Chainsaw Man anime getting cut off in the U.S. started circulating online following the release of episode 2 in English on Crunchyroll. While the episode was slower than the previous episode and unfortunately had to cut Denji’s encounter with the Muscle Devil, there was no real reason to assume the show would be canceled, especially not without reason.

I decided to take a quick search AND NO CHAINSAW MAN ISN'T GETTING CANCELED I WAS LIED TO😒 (theres still a chance it could get cancelled but theres no confirmation for it) pic.twitter.com/gOLlynqXyR — Madz_Starsty (@StarstyMadz) October 20, 2022

It isn’t immediately obvious where the rumors of the show being canceled sprang from. It seems like someone on social media suggested Chainsaw Man could be canceled due to offensive content and the rumor spread from there, becoming “definitely being canceled” along the way. While the US Consumer Product Safety Commission was in on the joke, a few people may have taken it the wrong way to assume the show was controversial. Instead, the account was just using it as a fun way to give chainsaw safety tips.

Man made of chainsaws. Hm. — US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) October 12, 2022

While there is no guarantee Chainsaw Man won’t receive a cancellation in the future, at the moment there is no truth to the rumor and the English version is safe at Crunchyroll. Episode 1 of the Chainsaw Man English dub launches on October 25, and episode 3 of the show with English subtitles will launch on the same day.