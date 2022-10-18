Chainsaw Man Episode 2: Why Was Muscle Devil Cut?

Chainsaw Man episode 2 is nearly here, but there are rumors that a scene and character from the manga have been removed. Specifically, the Chainsaw Man Muscle Devil fight has reportedly been cut from the episode. If this is true, why would the Muscle Devil be removed from Chainsaw Man episode 2?

Why is the Chainsaw Man Muscle Devil fight removed from episode 2?

If correct, the Muscle Devil was removed from episode 2 of Chainsaw Man for time and pacing purposes, as opposed to any complaints about the content. In the manga, the fight between Denji and Muscle Devil is short and doesn’t really have any impact on future events, as the creature does not return at any point.

In the Chainsaw Man comic, the Muscle Devil is a devil that embodies the fear of muscles. It initially appears as a cute snake-like creature with a single eye that befriends a little girl but is just playing weak to get her to trust it. Denji initially lets it live because the girl claimed the Muscle Devil saved her from her abusive father, so it may have been good, but it turns out the opposite as the devil attacks Denji and causes a lot of damage to his arm. Denji transforms into Chainsaw Man and cuts it down.

It's gonna be so funny seeing people act like this is a huge issue and hate it even though 70% of people don't even remember this sequence lmaoo. — kles🕊️⚡ (@klesyeager1) October 16, 2022

Exciting stuff, but sadly this is all self-contained and would slow down the plot in the anime, which is likely why it was removed altogether. All other conversations related to or connected to this fight are apparently still in episode 2, including anything to do with Denji’s relationship to Makima, so there shouldn’t be an impact on the anime’s storytelling or overall plot.

Fans will find out for sure when Chainsaw Man episode 2 launches today on Crunchyroll, and hopefully, the anime’s English dub will follow soon.