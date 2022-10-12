Is There a Chainsaw Man English Dub Release Date For Crunchyroll?

At long last, the Chainsaw Man episode 1 release hit the anime streaming site Crunchyroll this week, but many fans were upset it was only translated with subtitles and wasn’t a full dub. When does the Chainsaw Man English dub come out? Has Crunchyroll announced a release date for the Chainsaw Man episode 1 English dub, or is it still up in the air?

The English Chainsaw Man dub will launch in fall 2022, so before the end of 2022. At the present time, the only Chainsaw Man episode 1 English release is the subtitled version, but sadly, the official English dub doesn’t currently have an exact release date.

On Crunchyroll’s updated release date list for its entire fall 2022 anime line-up, the Chainsaw Man English dub is confirmed but marked as ‘TBA’ alongside the October 11 release of episode 1 with English subtitles. Crunchyroll confirmed in a recently updated separate list that the English dub will definitely launch in fall 2022, so before the end of December. Unless there’s some delay, it seems most likely that the dubbed version of episode 1 will release in November.

Here is the current English cast list for the Chainsaw Man dub, as revealed by Crunchyroll:

Ryan Colt Levy as Denji/Chainsaw Man

Suzie Yeung as Makima

Sarah Wiedenheft as Power

Reagan Murdock as Aki

Ryan Colt Levy is best known as Rody in My Hero Academia and Shahid in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes. Suzie Yeung played Yuffie in Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Eula in Genshin Impact. Sarah Wiedenheft played Zeno in Dragon Ball Super and Charmy in Black Clover. Reagan Murdock was Alvin in Don’t Hurt Me, My Healer! and was also in Live A Live.

Chainsaw Man is streaming now on Crunchyroll, and episode 2 with English subtitles arrives on October 18.