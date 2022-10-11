Chainsaw Man Episode 1 Ending Explained: Who Is Makima?

Chainsaw Man made its debut on Crunchyroll today (October 11, 2022), with huge levels of anticipation and expectation. The anime series, adapted from the manga of the same name, did a great job of enticing viewers with its first episode, “Dog & Chainsaw.” As the episode 1 ending drew close, we were introduced to a female character. This is Makima, but who is she, and what does she mean for the Chainsaw Man story moving forward?

What happened at the end of Chainsaw Man episode 1?

Image: Tatsuki Fujimoto/SHUEISHA, MAPPA

Chainsaw Man episode 1 ended with Denji and Pochita fusing to become one human-devil hybrid. They slaughtered the vicious Zombie Devil and all of its mindless followers, before being found by a woman with pink hair called Makima. She approached Denji in his devil form and hugged him, which caused him to return to his human nature. Makima told him that she was a devil hunter with Public Safety, before saying: “I can kill you like a devil, or I can keep you as a human.”

Who is Makima in Chainsaw Man?

Image: Tatsuki Fujimoto/SHUEISHA, MAPPA

Those who haven’t read the manga series will simply know Makima as a devil hunter, working on behalf of the Public Safety Devil Hunters agency. Those who know the source material like the back of their hand, however, know that there is a lot more of her story to be told. Note that this section will include major spoilers for the rest of the anime series ahead.

As is hinted in the episode 1 ending, Makima takes Denji as her human pet. At first, she appears to be friendly and nice to all of those around her, but she soon reveals herself to be manipulative and calculating. She controls Denji through promises of love and romance, while threatening to kill him if he disobeys her wishes. It is clear that she is ruthless and willing to do whatever it takes to reach her goals, even if it means hurting those she is supposed to protect.

Eventually, Makima is unmasked as the Control Devil, a devil which embodies the fears of control and conquest. Thanks to her abilities, she is able to force humans to make contracts with her, and even has one with the Prime Minister of Japan. It means that any fatal damage inflicted to Makima is transferred randomly to a random citizen of the country.

In the end, Denji is able to bypass the contract made with the Japanese Prime Minister by using the Blood Devil’s blood against Makima, before he eats her piece by piece, consuming her fully. Upon her destruction, she returns to Hell, but is reincarnated in China as Nayuta, thanks to the revival ability of the devils.