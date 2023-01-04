Chainsaw Man Episode 11 English Dub Release Date and Time on Crunchyroll

Chainsaw Man with English dub lurches towards its debut season’s finale, and those who prefer to watch the anime series with that voiceover can rest assured that after a week’s break, things are back on track. Now that Episode 10 has made its debut on Crunchyroll, audiences are wondering whether or not the usual schedule will be adhered to moving forward. Here’s what we know about when you can stream and watch Chainsaw Man Episode 11 with English dub on Crunchyroll.

©Tatsuki Fujimoto/SHUEISHA, MAPPA

Chainsaw Man Episode 11 with English dub will be released on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. The local time at which you will be able to watch the episode depends entirely on where you are in the world, but Crunchyroll subscribers will all be able to press “play” on the next installment at the same time. With that in mind, here is the release time in various time zones across the globe:

9:00 a.m. Pacific Time

10:00 a.m. Mountain Time

11:00 a.m. Central Time

12:00 p.m. Eastern Time

5:00 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time

9:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time

As the first season’s penultimate episode, Chainsaw Man fans are expecting big things from the next offering. Those who haven’t read the manga series on which the show is based have been shocked in recent weeks, thanks to unpredictable twists and turns in the tale. Will they continue as Season 1 begins to lay the foundations for its finale?

With a lot of material to pull from, and the Chainsaw Man books still ongoing, it’s looking extremely likely that a Season 2 is on the cards. While no official announcement about a renewal has yet been made, it is likely just a matter of time before we learn more about Chainsaw Man Season 2.