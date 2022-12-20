Is There a Chainsaw Man Season 2 Release Date on Crunchyroll?

With Chainsaw Man set to wrap up its first season, fans are already scrambling for information on Season 2. Has a second outing for the popular anime been confirmed yet, and does it have a release date it will stream on Crunchyroll? Here’s what we know.

Chainsaw Man Season 2 has not yet been announced, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t work already being done on it. Rumors suggest that MAPPA Studios have already given the green light for the series to continue behind-the-scenes, but these social media rumblings are worth taking with a pinch of salt until an official update is given. February 2023 will see the Chainsaw Man anime exhibition held at Jump Festa, which is when an announcement may be made.

©Tatsuki Fujimoto, SHUEISHA, MAPPA

The first season of Chainsaw Man launched on October 12, 2022, and introduced viewers to down-on-his-luck protagonist, Denji. Left to pay off the debt of his late father, he would work alongside his dog-like devil companion Pochita, but the pair were murdered by the very people they were working for. Fortunately, a pact they made meant that their bodies would fuse, creating the human-devil hybrid, Chainsaw Man. He then became a part of the Public Safety Devil Hunters, and when he’s not completely distracted by members of the opposite sex, Denji works with a team whose main ambition is making the streets a safe place for citizens to roam.

Fans of the original manga and those new to the series have been left impressed by Chainsaw Man Season 1. Critics and audience reviews have been overwhelmingly positive, thanks to the stunning animation, and emotional storytelling of the show. So, while the second season hasn’t yet been made official, chances are it’s just a matter of time before we get the good news. The real shock would be if the anime was canceled.