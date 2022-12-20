chainsaw man episode 10 english dub release date and time on crunchyroll

As Chainsaw Man closes in on its season finale, fans who prefer to watch the anime with English dub are wondering exactly when they will be able to stream Episode 10 on Crunchyroll. Here’s what we know about the release date and time heading into next week’s installment.

©Tatsuki Fujimoto/SHUEISHA, MAPPA

Chainsaw Man Episode 10 with English dub will be released on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. The local time at which you will be able to stream the episode on Crunchyroll depends entirely on where you are in the world. While the new episode will drop on the streaming platform at the exact same moment, your location will effect the time it arrives. With that in mind, here is the release time for Chainsaw Man Episode 10 in various time zones across the globe:

9:00 a.m. Pacific Time

10:00 a.m. Mountain Time

11:00 a.m. Central Time

12:00 p.m. Eastern Time

5:00 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time

9:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time

A whole host of voices familiar to anime fans are present in the Chainsaw Man English dub cast. They include Ryan Colt Levy as Denji, Suzie Yeung as Makima, Reagan Murdock as Aki, and Sarah Widenheft as Power. Each has been praised for their performance throughout the series so far, which shows no sign of slowing down as we stampede towards the big finale.

Those who have read the Chainsaw Man manga will likely have some idea as to what awaits in the final few episodes of the anime’s first season. There is a lot of material to pull from, and with the story still ongoing in manga form, a Season 2 announcement is extremely likely. There has been no official renewal just yet, but it is probably just a matter of time.