Can You Read the Chainsaw Man Manga Free Online?

Chainsaw Man has been a popular manga series for some time now, written by Tatsuki Fujimoto. With the arrival of the anime show on Crunchyroll a little earlier this year, it has been opened up to an even wider audience. As the source material provides such an epic story to be told, many are wondering if they will be able to read the Chainsaw Man manga for free online.

Where can I read the Chainsaw Man manga for free online?

Image: Tatsuki Fujimoto, SHUEISHA, MAPPA

The Chainsaw Man manga is free to read on the MANGA Plus website and app by Shueisha. It is worth keeping in mind, however, that you are only able to read each chapter of the manga series once for free. You are also able to check each of the chapters out on MangaDex. Many would say that each of the volumes are worth checking out in-person, and you can currently buy a collection of the first 11 volumes in the series on Amazon.

What is the Chainsaw Man manga about?

Image: Tatsuki Fujimoto, SHUEISHA, MAPPA

Chainsaw Man Part 1 is made up of 97 issues, which ran between 2018 and 2020. These chapters told the story of Denji, a down-on-his-luck youngster who is forced to kill devils to pay off the debt he picked up following the death of his father. Working with a dog-like devil named Pochita to get the job done, he is one day murdered by those he worked for, but is brought back to life after fusing with Pochita.

Now a human-devil hybrid, he is able to turn his limbs into chainsaws at will. His skills are quickly noticed by the Public Safety Devil Hunters, a group which he is forced to become a part of. As he works to keep the streets safe from devils, twists and turns in his story make this manga a must-read.

Part 2 of the Chainsaw Man manga has also now officially started its run and is currently ongoing. It brings a new protagonist into the mix, and takes readers on a unique journey. There is no telling just how long this part of the manga series will run for, but it is possible we could be reading it for a number of years to come.