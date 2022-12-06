chainsaw man episode 8 english dub release date and time on crunchyroll

As Chainsaw Man continues, those who prefer to watch the anime series with English dub will be pleased to know that Episode 8 is right around the corner. Featuring an all-star cast of recognizable voices, it’s become one of the most popular shows on Crunchyroll. Here’s exactly when you will be able to stream the eighth episode of the anime series, dubbed in English.

©Tatsuki Fujimoto, SHUEISHA, MAPPA

Chainsaw Man Episode 8 with English dub will be released on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. The local time at which the episode will be available to stream on Crunchyroll depends entirely on where you are in the world. With that in mind, here are the release times in various time zones across the globe:

9:00 a.m. Pacific Time

10:00 a.m. Mountain Time

11:00 a.m. Central Time

12:00 p.m. Eastern Time

5:00 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time

9:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time

The Chainsaw Man English dub cast includes some familiar voices, including Ryan Colt Levy as Denji, Suzie Yeung as Makima, Reagan Murdock as Aki, and Sarah Widenheft as Power. They deliver some stellar performances, breathing new life into the much-loved characters on screen, and are undoubtedly a part of why the English dub episodes are so popular with audiences.

Episode 8 of Chainsaw Man will see Denji initially agree to intercourse with Himeno, but the two suddenly come to realize that their hearts belong to somebody else. Making an agreement to help one another out, and hopefully elevate their romantic lives, will the allure of the opposite sex prove to be a major distraction for the pair moving forward? Or will they be able to focus on the task at hand as part of the Public Safety Devil Hunters?