Elden Ring Colosseum Update Patch Notes for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox

The Elden Ring Colosseum Update patch notes provide details of what players can expect from the new PvP update on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. Featuring “various duels and battles,” the free update is sure to be popular with current and returning players.

PvP Colosseums

The Colosseum doors open for the first time to reveal a new challenge, unlocking three new arenas. Located in Limgrave, Caelid and Leyndell, each arena comes with its own sets of rules and will be theatres of fierce Player versus Player confrontations.

Limgrave Colosseum

The Limgrave Colosseum features two modes: United Combat and Combat Ordeal.

In United Combat, combatants will be divided into two teams to fight in timed battles with the ability to respawn. Each death and respawn grants points to the adversaries, offering victory to the team with the higher score.

In Combat Ordeal, it’s every Tarnished for themselves. Combatants in this mode can also respawn until the timer hits zero, and the one with the most points will prevail as victor.

Royal Colosseum

The Royal Colosseum, located in Leyndell, features Duel Mode. Two Tarnished face off in a duel to the death, and without the ability to respawn.

Caelid Colosseum

The Caelid Colosseum features all aforementioned modes with the addition of being able to summon Spirit Ashes to fight by players’ sides.

Join the fight on your own or use group passwords to match up with or against friends, and prove your worth in the Colosseums!

New Cosmetic Items

Five new hairstyles also await players returning to their adventure in ELDEN RING or taking on the new challenges in the Colosseums.

This free PvP update releasing just before the end of the year — and a day before The Game Awards — is surely no coincidence. I’m sure this patch will help with those Game of the Year lists out there!

