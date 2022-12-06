Elden Ring Colosseum Update Patch Notes for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox

The Elden Ring Colosseum Update patch notes provide details of what players can expect from the new PvP update on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. Featuring “various duels and battles,” the free update is sure to be popular with current and returning players.

New Colosseum areas unlocked for PvP Limgrave Caelid Leyndell

New in-game messages added for Colosseum results “You Win” “You Lost “Draw” “Begin Match”



The above patch notes are based on datamined information and the findings of modders. FromSoftware may have made slight or significant changes to the game for launch.

Once the official patch notes have been revealed, this post will be updated. Hopefully FromSoftware goes into detail about the various types of battles and any weapon/ability balance changes that have been made.

This free PvP update releasing just before the end of the year — and a day before The Game Awards — is surely no coincidence. I’m sure this patch will help with those Game of the Year lists out there!

For more Elden Ring content, here’s why FromSoftware needs to make an Elden Ring prequel. And here’s how players can keep track of how many times they have died.