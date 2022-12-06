Elden Ring Colosseum Update Release Date and Time (PC, PS5, Xbox)

The free Elden Ring Colosseum update release date has been confirmed for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. The good news is that the new Elden Ring PvP update is releasing very soon, but when exactly can players download and play it? Here’s the need-to-know info on the Elden Ring Colosseum update release time and date.

The Elden Ring Colosseum Update release date and time is expected to be 12 AM PDT/9 AM CEST/16:00 PM JST on December 7.

That said, Bandai Namco and FromSoftware have not yet released an official time for the patch, but considering the times that the game had maintenance in the past, those times are our best guess. We’ll update this if an official time is announced.

Come forth, warriors, and bask in the glory of the Colosseum.



Prove your worth in various duels and battles, together or on your own in the free Colosseum Update. Coming December 7.#ELDENRING pic.twitter.com/TAq4c0vaG2 — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) December 6, 2022

Looking at the official trailer for the Elden Ring Colosseum update (in the tweet posted above), it will finally open up the various arenas that have been locked throughout the game. The patch will let you battle in the arenas with your friends and also add various PvP modes.

The latter half of the trailer gives a sneak peek at possible 1v1, 2v2, and 3v3 PvP modes, which fans have requested since the game’s launch. Either way, it looks like this free update is a significant one that the community will be praising very soon.

