Valheim Mistlands Update Patch Notes: What’s New?

The Valheim Mistlands patch notes are out, and the update brings a ton of changes to the game. The developers have been working on this patch for nine months, and it adds an entirely new biome. With it comes new enemies, crafting materials, crafting stations, food, gear, and more for players to enjoy.

The new biome is the most significant change that comes with the Valheim Mistlands update. The Mistlands are (predictably) covered in a thick mist that the new Wisplight mechanic can repel. Within them, you’ll find a ton of new items, enemies, and crafting opportunities which you can see in the full patch notes below:

New mechanics:

Wisplight (Move the mist out of your way using stationary wisplights or one that follows you wherever you go)

Magic! (Eat foods with Eitr in order to use magic staves, and develop the new skills Elemental Magic and Blood Magic)

Mushroom farming (The new Mistlands mushrooms can be grown from the comfort of your own home)

Poultry (Get eggs, hatch and raise chickens, take care of your hens and get more eggs!)

Friendly/unfriendly NPCs (They’re on your side as long as you don’t upset them!)

New creatures:

Enemy: Seeker

Enemy: Seeker Brood

Enemy: Seeker Brute

Enemy: Gjall

Enemy: Tick

Creature: Hare

Creature: Hen (and Chick)

NPC/Enemy: Dvergr (Rogue and Mage)

NPC: Munin – raven of lore

Boss: The Queen

Crafting:

Material: Black marble

Material: Yggdrasil wood

Material: Blood clot

Material: Soft tissue

Material: Refined eitr

Material: Sap

Material: Royal jelly

Material: Magecap

Material: Jotun puffs

Material: Egg (can be purchased from Haldor, or lain by hens)

Material: Raw chicken meat

Material: Raw seeker meat

Material: Raw hare meat

Material: Scale hide

Material: Carapace

Material: Mandible

Material: Bilebag

Material: Mechanical spring

Material: Black core

Material: Dvergr extractor

Material: Wisp

Material: Sealbreaker fragment

Workstation: Black forge

Black forge extension: Black forge cooler

Workstation: Galdr table

Galdr table extension: Rune table

Cauldron extension: Mortar and pestle

Crafting construction: Eitr refinery

Misc: Wisp fountain

Misc: Sap extractor

Resource location: Giant Remains

Resource location: Ancient roots

Tree type: Yggdrasil shoot

New food items and potions:

Food: Cooked egg

Food: Cooked chicken meat

Food: Cooked seeker meat

Food: Cooked hare meat

Food: Magecap

Food: Jotun puffs

Food: Misthare supreme

Food: Meat platter

Food: Mushroom omelette

Food: Yggdrasil porridge

Food: Seeker aspic

Food: Salad

Food: Fish n’ bread

Food: Honey glazed chicken

Food: Stuffed mushroom

Potion: Major health mead

Potion: Lingering stamina mead

Potion: Minor eitr mead

New craftable items in Valheim:

Tool: Wisplight

Tool: Black metal pickaxe

Tool: Dvergr lantern

Key: Sealbreaker

Weapon: Mistwalker (sword)

Weapon: Jotun bane (axe)

Weapon: Demolisher (sledge)

Weapon: Carapace spear

Weapon: Himmin afl (atgeir)

Weapon: Spine snap (bow)

Arrows: Carapace arrow

Weapon: Krom (two-handed sword)

Weapon: Skoll and Hati (dual-wielded knives)

Weapon: Arbalest (crossbow – new skill!)

Bolts: Iron Bolt, Bone Bolt, Black Metal Bolt, Carapace Bolt

Weapon: Staff of frost (elemental magic – new skill!)

Weapon: Staff of protection (blood magic – new skill!)

Weapon: Dead raiser (blood magic – new skill!)

Weapon: Staff of embers (elemental magic – new skill!)

Bomb: Bile bomb

Ballista ammunition: Black metal missile, Wooden missile

Shield: Carapace shield

Shield: Carapace buckler

Armour set: Carapace breastplate, Carapace greaves, Carapace helmet

Armour set: Eitr-weave robe, Eitr-weave trousers, Eitr-weave hood

Cape: Feather cape (New status effect: Feather fall)

New building and furniture pieces in Valheim:

Building pieces: 14 Black marble pieces (1m square block, 2m square block, 2m rectangle, arch, plinth, plinth corner, wide column, small column, floor, triangle floor, cornice, cornice corner, stairs & quarter spire)

Building pieces: 2 Angled Darkwood beams (26o & 45o)

Building pieces: 2 Angled Iron beams (26o & 45o)

Building piece: 2 Spiral stairs (left & right)

Building piece: Dvergr metal wall

Furniture: Hare rug

Furniture: Black marble bench

Furniture: Black marble throne

Furniture: Black marble table

Furniture: Wisp torch

Furniture: Blue jute drapes

Furniture: Blue jute curtain

Furniture: Blue jute carpet

Furniture: Dvergr wall lantern

Furniture: Dvergr lantern pole

Stack: Yggdrasil wood

Stack: Black marble

Defence: Dvergr stake wall

Defence: Dvergr sharp stakes

Defence: Ballista

Defence: Trap

Misc:

New music (Mistlands, Mistlands boss, Mistlands locations, other locations & Haldor)

New dreams

New lore stones

New locations (Various Dvergr outposts, Dvergr ruins and more)

New dungeons (Infested mines)

New hair styles (Curls 1, Curls 2, Gathered braids, Neat braids, Pulled back curls, Royal braids, Short curls, Single bun & Twin buns) and beard styles (Braided 4, Braided 5, Royal 1, Royal 2, Short 4, Stonedweller & Thick 2)

New emotes (Blow kiss, Bow, Cower, Cry, Dance, Despair, Flex, Come here, Headbang, Kneel, Roar & Shrug)

New events (“What’s up gjall?” & “They sought you out”)

yagluth_thing is now Torn Spirit

New Forsaken power

Haldor’s stock will update depending on boss progression

Terrain generation change, to increase the amount of Mistlands on the map

Enabled Yule seasonal items (Yule tree, Yuleklapp, Yule wreath, Yule garland and Mistletoe)

Fishing: