Overwatch 2 Season 2: Stuck in Queue Fix

If you’re stuck in queue in Overwatch 2, the only fix is patience. Season 2 just began, so players are flocking back to the game. Unfortunately, as usual, this resulted in server issues that are forcing people to queue for a chance to connect. However, suppose things play out as they usually do. In that case, this should only be a problem for a day or so as Blizzard brings more servers online to respond to demand.

Is there a fix for being stuck in queue in Overwatch 2?

The only fix for the Overwatch queue error is to wait. You’re literally in a queue to connect to the servers. So, as in real life, you can wait and hope you don’t get shafted before you reach the front or come back later when it isn’t so busy.

Overwatch 2 Season 2 starts today, which is why the servers are having so many issues. This is typical of Activision Blizzard, and it’s no surprise that the devs didn’t anticipate the increased demand when a major update launched.

Fortunately, the interruption should be brief. The studio should be bringing load-balancing servers online soon, which will help distribute the increased demand more efficiently and prevent the need to enter a queue at all.