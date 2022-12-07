What is Apple Music Sing?: Release Date, Device Compatibility, and Song Library

Apple Music Sing is a new karaoke experience that users can enjoy with their Apple Music subscription. The release date will fall sometime this month, so we’ll likely get a chance to try it before Christmas. Most importantly, it’ll work with every single song on the service, which if true would make it the most extensive karaoke library in the world.

The official announcement stated that the Apple Music Sing release date will be “later this month.” While there’s nothing solid to indicate this, it would make sense if it were released so people could enjoy it over the holidays.

Device compatibility

The announcement is somewhat vague about which devices are compatible with the service:

“Apple Music Sing will be available later this month to Apple Music subscribers worldwide and can be enjoyed on iPhone, iPad, and the new Apple TV 4K.”

We know it’s only available on the Apple TV 4K (3rd Gen), but we don’t know which iPhones and iPads can use the service yet.

Song Library

Surprisingly, Apple Music Sing will work with any song on the service. The announcement doesn’t indicate that there’s a select amount of titles that are compatible. So, until Apple says otherwise, we’ll assume that we can use the entire library.