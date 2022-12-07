A Haunting in Venice Release Date, Cast, Plot, and More

Agatha Christie adaptations have come thick and fast throughout the decades, but none have made such waves as those directed by Kenneth Branagh for 20th Century Studios. With the filmmaker also starring in the lead role of Hercule Poirot, in both Murder on the Orient Express (2017), and Death on the Nile (2022), fans will now get to see him in another murder mystery. Based on Christie’s novel Hallowe’en Party, Branagh is working on the film A Haunting in Venice. Here’s everything we know about the movie, including its release date, who is in the cast, what it’s about, and more.

A Haunting in Venice will be released in theaters on September 15, 2023. It’s a much quicker turnaround time for the movie than its predecessor, but the delays that affected Death on the Nile were largely to do with the COVID-19 pandemic. Now that the film industry is back on its feet, and with production having already started on A Haunting in Venice, delays this time around would be a little more unexpected.

Who is in the cast of A Haunting in Venice?

In 2023, Kenneth Branagh returns as Hercule Poirot in “A Haunting in Venice.” The unsettling supernatural-thriller’ cast includes Kyle Allen, Camille Cottin, Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Jude Hill, Ali Khan, Emma Laird, Kelly Reilly, Riccardo Scamarcio, and Michelle Yeoh. pic.twitter.com/R6B7hoQQMx — 20th Century Studios (@20thcentury) October 10, 2022

Kenneth Branagh as Hercule Poirot

Michelle Yeoh

Jamie Dornan

Camille Cottin

Kelly Reilly

Kyle Allen

Tina Fey

Emma Laird

Riccardo Scamarcio

Ali Khan

Jude Hill

TIME’s 2022 Icon of the Year, Michelle Yeoh, is among the A-list stars joining Branagh on this new adventure. She’s joined by the likes of Jamie Dornan, who you might know from 2021 hit movie Belfast, and Camille Cottin, who starred in a pivotal role in the last season of Killing Eve. The characters they and their other costars are playing haven’t yet been revealed, but we are sure to start getting more information in the next few weeks and months.

What is the plot of A Haunting in Venice?

Hercule Poirot is living a solitary life in post-World War II Venice. Self-exiled and retired, he reluctantly attends a seance where, perhaps predictably, a murder takes place. With many lives on the line, it is up to the former detective to once again pull together all of the clues, and unmask the killer.

The Agatha Christie novel on which the movie is based, Hallowe’en Party, was originally released in 1969. Despite mixed reviews, including one by Robert Weaver who wrote in the Toronto Daily Star on December 13, 1969, that the book was “a disappointment,” it will serve as the inspiration for this murder mystery feature.