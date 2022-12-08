Can You Watch the Harry and Meghan Documentary for Free on Netflix?

Is it possible to watch the Harry and Meghan documentary free via streaming? The Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Netflix biopic is getting a lot of attention, but not everyone will want to take out a subscription for one program. Can viewers watch the Meghan and Harry documentary for free with Netflix?

How can I watch the Harry and Meghan documentary free via streaming?

The second part of the Harry and Meghan documentary will be available on Netflix on December 15, 2022, but sadly there is currently no way to legally watch it online for free. The streaming service previously included free trials and offers. Right now, there are no Netflix free trial months or options available for anyone who just wants to check out the Harry and Meghan documentary without paying a subscription fee.

Image: Courtesy of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex

The cheapest way to watch the documentary is to sign up for the newest Netflix subscription plan at $6.99 per month, which is the Basic offer that includes ads. This newer plan launched in November and doesn’t include all features or movies, however, but does include the Harry and Meghan documentary. The normal $9.99 Basic option includes everything and can be watched without ads. The Standard plan is $15.49 per month and that allows Netflix on two devices at once. The Premium plan costs $19.99, which allows four devices and 4K resolutions.

The Harry and Meghan docuseries allows access into the lives of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and includes interviews with their friends and family. The six-part series launched its first part on Netflix on December 8. This volume consists of three episodes. Volume 2 and the remaining three episodes of the documentary series will launch on December 15.