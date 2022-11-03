Netflix Ad Supported: How Does the New Basic Plan Work?

The new Netflix ad-supported plan goes live imminently in the US, as of the time of writing. Potential subscribers are undoubtedly wondering how the Netflix ads plan works. Is it exactly the same as the Netflix Basic tier just with ads, or are there catches? How long are these Netflix ads? Let’s have a look.

How does the Netflix ad-supported tier work?

The Netflix ad-supported plan adds a cheaper version of the Basic subscription model with a few catches, most notably the addition of advertisements/commercials to movies and TV shows. Netflix suggests these ads will be 15-30 seconds in length and appear before and during viewings. There can be as many as 4-5 minutes of ads per hour, although reports suggest less.

Netflix with ads has launched in Canada.



Here's how the sign-up page has changed. pic.twitter.com/ljhCp3g1NF — Very(fiably) David Friend (but better on Insta) (@dfriend) November 1, 2022

Mostly the ad plan works like the regular Netflix Basic tier, with a maximum of 720p resolution and the ability to watch on just a single device at a time. However, the new ad-supported plan does not support downloads so everything must be streamed, and many movies and TV shows are locked due to licensing restrictions.

How much does the Netflix ad tier plan cost?

The Netflix Basic with Ads tier plan costs $6.99 per month in the US, which is $3 less monthly than the regular Basic plan.

What movies and shows are locked under the Netflix ads plan?

The current list of movies and TV shows locked under the new Netflix ad-supported Basic tier includes:

The Hunger Games

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2

Minions

Twilight

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2

Divergent

Insurgent

Allegiant

Snow White & the Huntsman

The Huntsman: Winter’s War

Nerve

Now You See Me

Now You See Me 2

Total Recall

The Chronicles of Riddick

Terminator 2: Judgement Day

Warcraft

Jason Bourne

Rambo

RIPD

Arrested Development

Schitt’s Creek

The Office

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Presumably, there are many more not listed here. It may surprise people looking to sign up for this plan just how many movies/shows are locked. Universal and Lionsgate movies seem particularly badly hit. Anyone who visits the page of these movies or shows will see the message, “unavailable on Basic with ads due to licensing restrictions.”

Netflix Basic with Ads launches in the US on November 3 at 9 AM PT.