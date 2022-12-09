Can You Watch Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio Free Online via Streaming on Netflix?

After enjoying a limited run in movie theaters, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio is now available to stream on Netflix. For those who aren’t subscribed to the platform, though, is there a way to watch the 2022 movie for free online? Or will you have to part ways with some cash to watch the latest adaptation of Italian writer Carlo Collodi’s wooden puppet’s adventures?

Is Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio free to stream online on Netflix?

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – (Pictured) Pinocchio (voiced by Gregory Mann). Cr: Netflix © 2022

Netflix does not offer free trials at the time of writing, which means that those who want to watch Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio will have to commit to one of the plans they have available. The film is also still available in some movie theaters, so if you prefer to watch your movies on the big screen, you should check your local listings.

Netflix has four subscription plans available. The cheapest is their “Basic with ads” service, coming in at $6.99 per month. If you want an ad-free experience, the next level is “Basic”, costing $9.99 a month. Their “Standard” plan is a little pricier, at $15.49 per month, and finally, their “Premium” subscription costs $19.99 a month.

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio has been lavished with praise, ever since people were first able to watch it. The movie is a completely unique take on the classic story, and should be a welcome breath of fresh air for those who were left unimpressed by Disney’s live-action retelling on Disney Plus earlier this year, which starred the likes of Tom Hanks and Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

An all-star cast comes together to voice the stop-motion picture, including David Bradley as Geppetto, Ewan McGregor as J. Cricket, Ron Perlman as Podesta, cate Blanchett as Spazzatura, Finn Wolfhard as Candlewick, and Tilda Swinton as the Wood Sprite. Relative newcomer Gregory Mann takes on the titular role.