Street Fighter 6 Ultimate vs Deluxe vs Standard: Differences and Which Edition To Buy

A Street Fighter 6 leak has revealed the game’s Ultimate, Deluxe, and Standard Editions. But what are the differences between them and which version should you buy? What is in the Year 1 Ultimate Pass, and is it better than the Year 1 Character Pass? We’ve got a full breakdown to help you figure out which edition is right for you.

Street Fighter 6 Ultimate vs Deluxe vs Standard Edition

The main difference between the Street Fighter 6 Ultimate, Deluxe, and Standard editions is the content that comes with their Pass, as revealed by Insider Gaming. All three editions come with the base game and the same pre-order bonuses, which includes special titles and stickers, as well as Outfit 1 Color 10 for Chun-Li, Jamie, Manon, Deejay, Juli, and Ken.

The Street Fighter 6 Ultimate Edition comes with the Year 1 Ultimate Pass, whereas the Deluxe Edition comes with the Year 1 Character Pass. (The Standard Edition has no Pass at all.) Both of these Passes come with 4 additional characters and 4 additional character colors for Outfit 1 (from colors 3-10).

But the Year 1 Ultimate Pass also comes with the following:

4 additional character costumes for Outfit 2 (includes colors 1-10)

4 additional character costumes for Outfit 3 (includes colors 1-10)

2 additional stages

7,700 Drive Tickets (opposed to 4,200 drive tickets in the Year 1 Character Pass)

Drive Tickets are used to buy gear in the game’s Hub Goods Shop for your avatar, and are mainly earned by completing challenges. So if the extra character costumes, stages, and Drive Tickets are worth it to you, then the Ultimate Edition is right up your alley. If you just really want the extra four characters, the Deluxe Edition is enough. And the Standard Edition is good if you want to wait to see if you like the game first before you pre-pay for any additional DLC.

That said, we don’t have a price for any of the Editions yet. Street Fighter 6 is slated to released on June 2, 2023 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series XX|S, and PC via Steam, according to the leak.