Is Diablo 4 Coming to Xbox Game Pass?

There are currently no plans for Diablo 4 to appear on Xbox Game Pass. Since Diablo 4 is an Activision Blizzard game and Microsoft is in the process of acquiring the company, many fans assume that the next Diablo game will release on Xbox’s subscription service. However, there’s no indicator that’ll be the case.

Is Diablo 4 releasing on Xbox Game Pass?

There is currently no official confirmation that Diablo 4 will be arriving on Xbox Game Pass yet. We know that the game will be releasing for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, but until the Microsoft Activision deal is complete, it’s unclear if the next Diablo game will be on Xbox Game Pass.

That said, Microsoft has made it clear in an official blog post in September 2022 that part of its plan after merging with Activision is to bring the publisher’s library of games “including Overwatch, Diablo and Call of Duty” to Xbox Game Pass. However, the pending Microsoft Activision merger is being blocked by regulators like the Federal Trade Commission, which is seeking to stop the deal from happening, as reported by our sister site PlayStation Lifestyle.

Now, there is the possibility that Activision will choose to have Diablo 4 on Xbox Game Pass anyway, even if the merger doesn’t happen before the game’s June 2023 release date. But since that might not look good to regulators, especially if the publisher doesn’t also offer the game on PlayStation Plus Extra or Premium, the likelihood of that happening is seemingly low.