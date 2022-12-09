How to Unlock Gaz in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2

To unlock Gaz in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, you must complete the Atomgrad Special Ops Raid. Alternatively, you can purchase him in the store. There are a total of three skins for Gaz currently available, only one of which is free.

How to get Gaz Convoy, Aquatic, and Grass Ops skins in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

Here’s how to unlock all of the Gaz skins in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2:

Gaz Convoy Skin: Complete Atomgrad Special Ops Raid or purchase Gaz Operator Bundle.

Gaz Aquatic Skin: Purchase Gaz Operator Bundle.

Gaz Grass Ops Skin: Complete the Atomgrad Special Ops Raid and Purchase the Gaz Operator Bundle.

Can you get Gaz for free

According to the official announcement, you can unlock Gaz for free in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 by completing the Atomgrad Special Ops Raid. However, this only gets you the Convoy skin. Unfortunately, you’ll need to purchase the Gaz Operator Bundle for his other two currently available skins.

Gaz is one of the most iconic characters in the Modern Warfare subseries and plays a significant role in both the classic and reimagined games. He’s Price’s right-hand man and continues to play a critical role in Task Force 141. In fact, he’s such a popular character that it’s a bit odd he’s just now being added. But, at least now everyone will get a chance to unlock one of his variations for free.