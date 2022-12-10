Pokemon Cards Silver Border: Why is the Yellow Border Gone?

The yellow border is gone from Pokemon cards. Now, every version of Pokemon TCG will have the silver border that’s been standard in Japan since 2010. Additionally, the layouts of Trainer and Energy cards will be changed, and expansion codes will replace expansion symbols.

Why are Pokemon cards getting a silver border instead of yellow?

Pokemon cards are likely changing from yellow to silver borders because they’re already that way in Japan. Japanese cards switched from yellow to silver borders when the Black and White set was released in 2010.

The official announcement didn’t give a particular reason for the switch. However, making all versions of the cards uniform is likely a measure to cut costs. Additionally, the price for each booster is rising from $3.99 to $4.49. Fortunately, we’re getting something for the extra money. Starting with the Scarlet and Violet set, all Rare or higher cards will be foil, and we’ll get three guaranteed foil cards per booster.

Most cards outside of Japan have had the yellow border for over two decades, so there’s sure to be some controversy about this decision. However, many international fans have asked for the switch to silver borders over the years. So, there might be less pushback over the change than you’d think.