Is There a Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion Xbox Game Pass Release Date?

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion is due to be released on December 13 on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, but Game Pass subscribers are going to have to wait a while longer to play the game. Here’s everything you need to know about the possibility of the game being added to Xbox Game Pass in the future.

Is Crisis Core: Final Fantasy Reunion coming to Game Pass?

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion will not be released on Game Pass on December 13.

The good news is that plenty of previous Final Fantasy games have been a part of Xbox Game Pass in the past. Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII is currently available, while Final Fantasy XIII has only recently been removed from the service. There is a good chance that Crisis Core FF7 Reunion will be a part of Game Pass in the future.

Does it have a Game Pass release date?

The game will not be released on Xbox Game Pass until 2023 at the earliest. There is no confirmed Xbox Game Pass release date at the moment.

While there are games being added to Xbox Game Pass this week, such as brand new release High on Life, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion is not one of them.