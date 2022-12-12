Is There a TikTok Following Page Not Updating Fix?

The TikTok following page not updating bug is a common error with the app. Unfortunately, it can malfunction at the worst of times, especially the list of followers which for some reason may not properly add or remove names. Thankfully, we’ve got a handful of fixes and solutions you can try to get rid of the glitch and get the Tiktok app working again.

How to fix TikTok following page not updating error

Tiktok users can attempt the following Tiktok following page not updating fixes:

Restart your phone completely be powering off you phone and turning it back on. Make sure your internet connection hasn’t been interrupted, and that the TikTok servers are live. You may want to check Down Detector to see if other users are reporting that TikTok is down. Check to make sure the TikTok app is updated to the latest build. Unfollow someone you follow and then refollow them again. Clear the TikTok app’s cache as it may be corrupted. You can either do this by heading to the Settings and Privacy option and clearing the cache there, or going through your phone’s settings instead to erase the cache. Worse case scenario, you can try uninstalling and reinstalling TikTok.

For more guides on TikTok, this is what ‘post to view’ means on the platform and whether the official TikTok pink sauce is good.