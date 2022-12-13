All PlayStation Wrap-Up 2022 Astro Bot Avatar Codes for US and Europe

The PlayStation Wrap-Up 2022 Astro Bot avatar codes have been revealed for both US and Europe regions. There are six codes in each region, twelve in total, that you can redeem on PS5 and PS4. Users who click through all of the 2022 Wrap-Up sections only receive one of the Astro Bot avatar codes as a prize, but you can share and claim all of the codes in your region from the full list below.

PlayStation Wrap-Up 2022 Astro Bot avatar codes full list

Here are all the PlayStation Wrap-Up 2022 Astro Bot avatar codes you can redeem:

XJAK-XHN5-J6NQ (Europe – General Avatar)

E2EC-A4NE-NK8C (Europe – Shooter Avatar)

G82P-9GN6-LX56 (Europe – God of War Avatar)

88QQ-GPN2-C4JB (Europe – Combat Avatar)

MKQG-B9N7-H3KE (Europe – Racing Avatar)

4NAG-MQN6-B3FG (Europe – Sport Avatar)

C5CD-C2NJ-R239 (US – Wrap-Up 2022 Avatar)

CPDR-JFN9-TJA2 (US – Action-Adventure Avatar)

H75N-8HNP-H5EP (US – Fighting Avatar)

MNNX-CXNG-L6GB (US – Racing Avatar)

BA5N-RNNE-P3EK (US – Shooter Avatar)

2LJB-8JND-4H9G (US – Sports Avatar)

From the looks of it, you don’t need to enter the PlayStation Wrap-Up site and go through your 2022 stats to redeem these codes at all. But just in case you want to view your PlayStation Wrap-Up 2022 stats, here’s how to see them.

It’s unclear when these codes will be deactivated by Sony on the PS Store, so we recommend claiming all of the valid codes sooner than later.