PS5 Sales Numbers 2023: How Many Playstation 5’s Have Been Sold?

The PS5 sales numbers currently stand at 30 million PlayStation 5 consoles sold. This was announced during Sony’s CES 2023 presentation. If the trend continues, Sony will have sold around 45 million PS5 consoles by the end of the year.

What is Sony targeting for PS5 sales numbers in 2023?

Sony has been targeting 16-18 million sales for 2021 and 2022 and it’s likely that there will be a similar target for PS5 sales numbers in 2023.

Though it’s technically been out for over two years, the PS5 has been notoriously difficult to buy. Stock shortages made it impossible for many to pick up the next-gen system. Thankfully, these shortage issues have died down, making it easier for people to buy a PlayStation 5.

Assuming the stock levels remain healthy, Sony should be able to shift a solid number of units leading up to the holiday season, especially with the launch of PSVR 2. Then, following the big holiday season rush, PlayStation 5 sales will no doubt get another big boost.

Sony is likely to officially confirm the 2023 sales figures next January, as it did this year.

