PS5 Melting When Vertical: Can PlayStation 5 Get Too Hot and Melt?

No, the PS5 doesn’t melt when vertical. Instead, reports suggest that the liquid metal thermal interface that is used to cool the CPU can leak throughout the system. This has allegedly happened to some PS5 units when they have been standing vertically.

Are PS5s melting?

Again, PS5s are not melting. They aren’t overheating and melting themselves. The PS5 has many built-in methods of keeping temperatures under control, including fans that can ramp up in speed and the CPU throttling to a lower speed when thermals get concerning.

While PS5 consoles aren’t melting, there is currently a discussion surrounding the liquid metal that is used to cool the CPU. Instead of staying locked beneath the CPU cooler, the liquid has reportedly leaked out in some units. This has caused a great deal of concern for those who have been keeping their consoles in the vertical position.

At the time of writing, Sony has yet to make a statement about this reportedly issue.

For now, it’s advised that PS5 owners keep their systems horizontal, if it is convenient to do so. With that said, the potential liquid metal leakage issue is likely to only be affecting a small number of systems.

