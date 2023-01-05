Video Game Release Dates 2023: All Games on PS5, Xbox, Switch, and PC

We’ve compiled the video game release dates for 2023 in a handy list below. If you want to know what games are coming out on PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, and PC, this release calendar should be very useful for you. Many games have yet to confirm a release date, apart from being scheduled in 2023, but we’ve shared what their current release window is. For brevity, we’ve narrowed the list down to the major releases and highlights. We recommend that you bookmark this page, and check back later as we gain more information and updates throughout the year.
Video game release dates for 2023 calendar
Here is a list of video game release dates for 2023 sorted in chronological order:
- One Piece Odyssey (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series) – January 13
- Dragon Ball Z Kakarot (PS5, Xbox Series) – January 13
- Persona 3 Portable (PC, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch) – January 19
- Persona 4 Golden (PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch) – January 19
- Monster Hunter Rise (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One) – January 20
- Fire Emblem Engage (Switch) – January 20
- Forspoken (PC, PS5) – January 24
- Dead Space Remake (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) – January 27
- SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – January 31
- Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition (Xbox Series, Xbox One) – January 31
- Deliver Us Mars (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One) – February 2
- Hogwarts Legacy (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) – February 10
- Theatrhythm Final Bar Line (PS4, Switch) – February 16
- The Settlers: New Allies (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch) – February 17
- Wild Hearts (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) – February 17
- Like a Dragon: Ishin! (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One) – February 21
- Atomic Heart (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One) – February 21
- Horizon Call of the Mountain (PS5) – February 22
- Company of Heroes 3 (PC) – February 23
- Blood Bowl (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One) – February 23
- Sons of the Forest (PC) – February 23
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe (Switch) – February 24
- Octopath Traveler 2 (PC, PS5, PS4, Switch) – February 24
- Kerbal Space Program 2 (PC) – February 24 [Early Access]
- Dungeons of Aether (PC) – February 28
- Destiny 2: Lightfall (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series) – February 28
- Darkest Dungeon 2 (PC) – February 2023
- The Last of Us Part 1 (PC) – March 3
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One) – March 3
- Skull and Bones (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) – March 9
- Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch) – March 9
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure (PC, PS4, Switch) – March 14
- Note: March 17 in EU, March 24 in AU
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) – March 17
- Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon (Switch) – March 17
- Resident Evil 4 (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series) – March 24
- Crime Boss: Rockay City (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) – March 28
- Layers of Fears (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) – Early 2023
- Returnal (PC) – Early 2023
- EA Sports PGA Tour (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) – Spring 2023
- Forza Motorsport (PC, Xbox Series) – Spring 2023
- Valheim (Xbox Series, Xbox One) – Spring 2023
- Hogwarts Legacy (PS4, Xbox One) – April 4
- Dead Island 2 (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One) – April 28
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Switch) – May 12
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) – May 26
- WrestleQuest (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch) – May 2023
- Street Fighter 6 (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series) – June 2
- Diablo 4 (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One) – June 6
- Final Fantasy XVI (PS5) – June 22
- Hogwarts Legacy (Switch) – July 25
- The Expanse: A Telltale Series (PC) – Summer 2023 [PS5, Xbox Series likely]
- Minecraft Legends (PC, pS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One) – First Half 2023
- Redfall (PC, Xbox Series) – First Half 2023
- Starfield (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) – First Half 2023
- Baldur’s Gate 3 (PC) – August 2023
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (PS5) – Fall 2023
- Alan Wake 2 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) – 2023
- Aliens: Dark Descent (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One) – 2023
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One) – 2023
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One) – 2023
- Black Myth Wukong (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One) – 2023
- Blood Bowl (Switch) – 2023
- Company of Heroes 3 (PS5, Xbox Series) – 2023
- Crash Team Rumble (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One) – 2023
- Dune: Spice Wars (PC) – 2023
- Exoprimal (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One) – 2023
- Fallout 4 (PS5, Xbox Series) – 2023
- Flashback 2 (PC) – 2023 [Also coming out on “consoles”]
- Hyenas (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One) – 2023
- Lies of P (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One) – 2023
- Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One) – 2023
- The Lords of the Fallen (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) – 2023
- Payday 3 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch) – 2023
- Pikmin 4 (Switch) – 2023
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl (PC, Xbox Series) – 2023
- Suikoden I & II HD Remaster (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 2023
- Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch) – 2023
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) – 2023
- The Wolf Among Us 2 (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One) – 2023