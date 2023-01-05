PS5 Vertical Position Problems: Does It Affect Liquid Metal Cooling?

There have recently been reports that standing a PS5 in the vertical position can cause problems with the liquid metal cooling on the CPU. Until Sony issues a statement on the matter, those who can stand their PS5 in the horizontal position may want to do so.

Does standing the PS5 vertically cause problems?

Though Sony has advertised and showcased the PS5 standing both vertically and horizontally, clearly intending for the system to be used in either position, reports suggest that the vertical position may be “killing” the system over time.

One report comes from @68Logic, the alleged owner of a French electronics repair shop. They claim that “the liquid [metal] moves” and provided a photo showing places where the metal dripped down to.

Do not put your Ps5 upright, here is the result the liquid moves and the freezes are there pic.twitter.com/A4Do3TkcXk — Consoles System (@68Logic) January 4, 2023

We’ve reached out to Sony for an up-to-date comment on setting the PS5 in the vertical position. Hopefully, the examples being shared across social media aren’t evidence of a wider fault.

For now, users may want to put their PS5 in the horizontal position until Sony has given the “all clear.”

