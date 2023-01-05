How To Execute a Finishing Move In Warzone 2

To execute a finishing move in Warzone 2, players simply have to approach the rear of an enemy and hold the melee button. Done correctly, this will trigger the finishing move animation.

What button to press to do a finishing move in Warzone 2

To do a Warzone 2 finishing move on PC, players have to hold “V”. On Xbox, finishing moves are done by holding the Right Stick. On PS5 and PS4, players trigger finishing moves by holding R3.

Above are the default controls for melee attacks. If players change the melee button, then the finishing move button will also have changed. Whatever the melee button is set to, this is also the finishing move button.

Finishing moves can be a little inconsistent. Depending on the positioning of the players, a finishing move attempt can sometimes result in a melee strike. Players will want to be aware of this inconsistency, as a single melee strike won’t be enough to kill an undamaged enemy.

It’s also worth noting that, for an enemy player to die from a finishing move, the action must be completed. Finishing moves can be interrupted by other enemies, so try to only do them when it is safe.

