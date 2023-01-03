Warzone 2 January 2023 Meta

Warzone 2 January 2023 Meta: Best Weapon Loadouts To Use

By Mack Ashworth

Knowing the Warzone 2 January 2023 meta is key when building new weapon loadouts for this month. With assault rifles, LMGs, and SMGs all having the potential to dominate, players have several choices when it comes to the best weapons in Warzone 2.0. Here’s a breakdown of the best weapon loadouts for the Warzone 2 meta in January 2023.

Warzone 2 meta for January 2023

Best Assault Rifle loadout

  • Weapon: Kastov 762
  • Muzzle: Kastovia DX90 (Tuned for ADS Speed and Bullet Velocity)
  • Underbarrel: Lockgrip Precision-40 (Tuned for ADS Speed and Aiming Idle Stability)
  • Barrel: KAS-10 584MM Barrel (Tuned for Recoil Steadiness and Damage Range)
  • Optic: Aim OP-V4 (Tuned for ADS Speed and FAR)
  • Magazine: 40 Round Mag

Best LMG loadout

  • Weapon: RPK
  • Underbarrel: FTA Ripper 56 (Tuned for ADS Speed and Aiming Idle Stability)
  • Barrel: TAC 597 Barrel (Tuned for Recoil Steadiness and Damage Range)
  • Laser: FSS 0LE-V Laser
  • Optic: Aim OP-V4 (Tuned for ADS Speed and FAR)

    Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity (Tuned for Damage Range and Bullet Velocity)

Best SMG loadout

  • Weapon: Fennec 45
  • Muzzle: XTEN RR-40 (Tuned for ADS Speed and Bullet Velocity)
  • Underbarrel: FSS SHARKFIN 90 (Tuned for ADS Speed and Aim Walking Speed)
  • Laser: VLK LZR 7MW
  • Rear Grip: Fennec Rubber Grip
  • Magazine: Fennec Mag 45

