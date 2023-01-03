Warzone 2 Ranked Mode Release Date: Is Competitive Coming in 2023?

More and more players are starting to ask about a Warzone 2 ranked mode release date. For more competitive-minded players, a ranked mode is the best way to experience a battle royale game. Here’s when to expect Warzone 2.0 to get Ranked Play.

A Warzone 2 ranked mode release date is anticipated for 2023.

Though there hasn’t been any official confirmation of a planned release date, 2023 appears most likely. During the previous Call of Duty Next event, it was confirmed that Ranked Play is on the roadmap. Previously, Warzone developer Josh Bridge had commented on Ranked Play, saying that the team is “evaluating it” and wanting to “make sure [they] do it right.”

With Warzone 2 now having launched and growing more stable with each new patch, it seems likely that one of the developer’s top focuses will be Ranked Play. Adding a ranked mode to the game would no doubt draw in the competitive crowd, just as games like Apex Legends and PUBG managed to do with their ranked offerings.

This post will be updated with new Warzone 2 ranked mode information, as and when it’s revealed.

