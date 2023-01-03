Warzone 2 Building 21 Returns to DMZ, Release Date and Time Revealed

Developer Infinity Ward has confirmed that Call of Duty Warzone 2‘s elusive Building 21 will be returning to its PvPvE DMZ mode this week with an announcement on Twitter regarding its next release date and time. Building 21 is the first new area outside of Warzone 2’s main Al Mazrah map, but hasn’t been regularly available to players due to being disabled a number of times.

Originally intended as part of the mid-Season 1 Reloaded update, Building 21 was added on December 19 but removed nearly 24 hours later, leaving players confused as to why. Given Infinity Ward’s confirmation that “scheduled infiltration” would return, it’s safe to assume that Building 21 is going to remain as a regular run limited-time event in DMZ.

Warzone 2: When does Building 21 come back?

Missions to Building 21 have been shut down. Scheduled infiltration will begin again on Friday. Stay frosty. — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) January 2, 2023

After Building 21 was removed on January 2, IW revealed that it would return this week again on Friday, January 6, 2023. The in-game timer confirms this, showing that infiltrations to the area will begin at 9 AM PT / 1 PM ET. To truly access the whole of Building 21 and reap the benefits, players will need to ensure they have as many access cards as possible in order to raid it effectively.

