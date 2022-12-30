New Metal Gear Solid Game Possibly Hinted by Konami

A new Metal Gear Solid game could be in the works. Konami’s Noriaki Okamura, the producer of multiple games in the Metal Gear series who has worked with Hideo Kojima on other games, shared that his keyword for 2023 is “long-awaited” in a feature article by Famitsu.

Konami plans on announcing many games in 2023

Okamura also suggested that Konami has a lot more in store in the coming year, according to his “ambitions for 2023” in the Famitsu article (as translated by Gematsu). He said:

“Other than [the educational edition of Momotaro Dentetsu announced last year], 2023 will be a year of many announcements! Stay tuned!”

While Konami has intimated that it is interested in remastering its classic games, like the recently announced Suikoden I & II HD Remaster and the Silent Hill 2 remake, it hasn’t confirmed anything for other franchises like Metal Gear Solid.

Rumors of a Metal Gear Solid 3 remake were heightened in November 2022 after Chinese studio Virtuos listed Konami as a client on its website. Virtuos previously stated that it was working on an “unannounced AAA action-adventure game remake,” while also revealing that it is using Metal Gear Survive’s FOX Engine.

It could turn out of course that Konami isn’t planning a new Metal Gear Solid game here after all, but these puzzle pieces seem to be fitting together rather neatly.