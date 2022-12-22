Warzone 2 DMZ Building 21 Missing: Why Is It Gone and Will It Be Back?

Warzone 2‘s DMZ mode and its elusive Building 21 deployment zone have confused players after being added on December 19, 2022, only to be gone 24 hours later.

The removal, while seeming sudden and unplanned, is actually intentional. It looks like Infinity Ward’s intent was for Building 21 to be a limited-time-only experience as mentioned on Twitter. Thankfully there’ll be more opportunities for players to deploy here coming soon, as the in-game timer reveals when Building 21 will open back up.

As per the in-game clock, Building 21 will return to Warzone 2 DMZ on Saturday, December 24 at about 12 AM EST.

In the meantime, players looking to prepare for their next Building 21 deployments should gather a bunch of red and blue access keys in order to open as many doors as possible within the zone. Rewards are high and security is higher, so operators jumping into the restricted area will need to stay frosty if they want to extract quality loot.

For more Warzone 2 guides, be sure to check out why loadout drop markers are so pricy and an STB 5.56 zero-recoil build from FaZe’s Booya.