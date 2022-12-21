Best Warzone 2 STB 5.56 Loadout: Faze Class Setup with Zero Recoil

Warzone 2‘s recent mid-season update has had players adjusting to a lot of changes both good and bad, but a recent discovery made by FaZe member Booya sees the often overlooked STB 5.56 Assault Rifle come into its own with a zero recoil-focused build. T

The professional Warzone 2 player uploaded a video detailing the perfect setup to support a sniper build for easy finishes.

Faze’s Warzone 2 STB 5.56 zero recoil loadout

Barrel: Bruen Turaco 686mm (+.50 lb, +.40 in)

Bruen Turaco 686mm (+.50 lb, +.40 in) Optic: Aim OP-V4 (-1.65 in)

Aim OP-V4 (-1.65 in) Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56 (+.80 oz, +.40 in)

FTAC Ripper 56 (+.80 oz, +.40 in) Rear Grip: STIP-40 Grip (+1.00 oz, +.45 in)

STIP-40 Grip (+1.00 oz, +.45 in) Magazine: 42 Round Mag

The video can be viewed below:

This build will allow the STB 5.56 to easily laser any opponent down from close to medium ranges by opting for attachments tuned towards accuracy and recoil control and acts as great support for a sniper build, where players need an answer to being rushed down or something to quickly finish with. It’s worth noting that while FaZe Booya chooses the Aim OP-V4 optic, he reckons the attachment can be easily swapped out for whichever optic you prefer.

